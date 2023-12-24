​Nottingham Playhouse, January 26.

The comedian, actor and presenter is back on the road to perform his latest stand-up show On I Bang.

Since Miles’s last tour finished at The London Palladium in 2017, he’s been in The Full Monty on Disney Plus, The Durrells and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? on ITV, as well as episodes of Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and Have I Got News For You.

He’s made an award-winning radio series and he’s published a novel. But for Covid, he would have played a lead at the RSC. Nevertheless he’s done a play in the West End and played the Emperor of Austria and Europe in a Ridley Scott film.

Yet one sunny day in the middle of all this, he suddenly suffered a brain seizure. This led to the discovery of a tumour the size of a cherry tomato, and a rather pressing need to undergo major neurosurgery.

Obviously, the experience has left him with a story to tell and a few things that he’d like to share with the room. So that’s exactly what he’s doing in his new show On I Bang – a tale about surprise, fear, luck, love and qualified medical practitioners.

Miles previous tours include the acclaimed Fibber In The Heat and Miles Jupp is The Chap You’re Thinking Of.

Details: For more, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk