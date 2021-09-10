Miles Kane tour dates for Nottingham and Sheffield venues

Miles Kane has tour dates lined up in Nottingham and Sheffield

Sheffield Leadmill, January 31/Nottingham Rock City, February 18.

Miles Kane is to embark on his highly anticipated return to UK touring early next year.The news follows the announcement that his new album, Change The Show, will be released on January 21 2022 on BMG.Known for his energetic performances and delivering blistering live shows, the tour kicks off in Manchester and ends in Liverpool.Support for the tour will come from Scottish songstress Brooke Combe who Miles recently performed with in a soulful cover of Womack’s & Womack’s Teardrops. A record for fans both new and old, Change The Show is the Miles Kane album music lovers have all been waiting for.The apotheosis of his previous works, it incorporates those classic rock and glam influences, but focusing more closely on Motown, soul, and Fifties R&B.

Details: For more, see mileskane.com

