Don't miss the laughter-packed show Mind Mangler at Nottingham Theatre Royal next year

Theatre Royal Nottingham, February 12.

The Olivier award-winning comedy favourites Mischief are to present the very first UK tour of Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle.

It is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, the writing (and performing) trio best known for The Play That Goes Wrong and BBC TV’s The Goes Wrong Show.

In response to sold out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe, Mind Mangler has now been developed into a two-act show for a major UK tour, starring Henry Lewis as the ‘Mind Mangler’ and Jonathan Sayer as his ‘Stooge’.

Mind Mangler is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller.

Join the ‘Mind Mangler’ as he returns to the stage following a disappointing two-night run at the Luton Holiday Inn conference centre, suite 2b. His new solo spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your mind…

The ‘Mind Mangler’ persuaded the following producers to back this production - Kenny Wax, Stage

Presence and Kevin McCollum. (They regret it).

Details: To book your tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​