Minecraft Movie: Jason Momoa and Jack Black star in big new film at Hucknall's Arc Cinema
Jason Momoa, Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks star as four misfits who find themselves dragged through a portal into the world of Minecraft.
To get back home, they must first protect this new land and complete a quest with an expert crafter (Black).
Also new this week at the High Street venue is Restless (15) with Lyndsey Marshal as a woman struggling to deal with the effects of sleep deprivation when noisy neighbour moves in next door and an escalating war of attrition ensues.
The third new offering this week is The King of Kings (PG) in which renowned author Charles Dickens finds it challenging to bond with his imaginative son, Walter.
After Walter disrupts one of Dickens' readings, Dickens decides to share the story of Jesus with him and he begins vividly experiencing the events of Jesus' life.
Film times for the week (Friday, April 4 to Thursday, April 10 – times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):
A Complete Unknown (15): Mon 20:10.
A Minecraft Movie (PG): Fri 15:05, 16:00, 17:15, 17:25, 18:15, 19:35, 20:30; Sat 10:30, 11:15, 12:45, 13:35, 15:00, 16:00, 17:20, 18:15, 19:45, 20:35; Sun 10:00 (sensory screening), 10:15, 12:45, 13:35, 15:00, 16:00, 17:20, 18:15, 19:45, 20:35; Mon 10:30, 11:15, 12:50, 13:35, 15:00, 16:00, 17:35, 18:20, 20:00 (subtitled); Tue 10:30, 11:15, 12:50, 13:35, 15:00, 16:00, 17:35, 18:20, 20:00; Wed & Thu 10:30, 11:15, 12:45, 13:35, 15:00, 16:00, 17:25, 18:20, 19:45, 20:35.
A Working Man (15): Fri & Sun 20:00; Sat 18:25, 20:35; Mon & Tue 20:40; Wed 18:15, Thu 18:10.
Disney’s Snow White (PG): Fri 15:10, 17:45; Sat 10:45, 13:15, 15:55, 18:00; Sun 11:00, 13:20; Mon & Tue 10:45, 13:25, 18:15; Wed & Thu 10:45, 13:20, 18:00, 20:35.
Mufasa: The Lion King (PG): Sat 13:20; Sun 12:15; Mon-Wed 15:40.
Restless (15): Fri 15:05, 20:20; Sat 15:50, 21:00; Sun 21:00; Mon 18:05, 20:50, Tue-Thu 20:50.
Six The Musical Live: Sun 15:00, 16:00, 17:00, 18:00, 19:00; Tue 16:00, 18:00, 20:00.
The King of Kings (PG): Mon 13:30, 16:00; Tue 13:30 (subtitled); Wed 13:30, 15:55, Thu 12:55, 15:55.
Kids Club: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG): Sat & Sun 10:45; Mon-Wed 11:00; Thu 10:30.
Silver Screen: A Complete Unknown (15): Thu 15:00.
