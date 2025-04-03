Minecraft Movie: Jason Momoa and Jack Black star in big new film at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The big new film out at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week is A Minecraft Movie (PG).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Momoa, Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks star as four misfits who find themselves dragged through a portal into the world of Minecraft.

To get back home, they must first protect this new land and complete a quest with an expert crafter (Black).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also new this week at the High Street venue is Restless (15) with Lyndsey Marshal as a woman struggling to deal with the effects of sleep deprivation when noisy neighbour moves in next door and an escalating war of attrition ensues.

The new Minecraft movie is out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Other

The third new offering this week is The King of Kings (PG) in which renowned author Charles Dickens finds it challenging to bond with his imaginative son, Walter.

After Walter disrupts one of Dickens' readings, Dickens decides to share the story of Jesus with him and he begins vividly experiencing the events of Jesus' life.

Film times for the week (Friday, April 4 to Thursday, April 10 – times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

A Complete Unknown (15): Mon 20:10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Minecraft Movie (PG): Fri 15:05, 16:00, 17:15, 17:25, 18:15, 19:35, 20:30; Sat 10:30, 11:15, 12:45, 13:35, 15:00, 16:00, 17:20, 18:15, 19:45, 20:35; Sun 10:00 (sensory screening), 10:15, 12:45, 13:35, 15:00, 16:00, 17:20, 18:15, 19:45, 20:35; Mon 10:30, 11:15, 12:50, 13:35, 15:00, 16:00, 17:35, 18:20, 20:00 (subtitled); Tue 10:30, 11:15, 12:50, 13:35, 15:00, 16:00, 17:35, 18:20, 20:00; Wed & Thu 10:30, 11:15, 12:45, 13:35, 15:00, 16:00, 17:25, 18:20, 19:45, 20:35.

A Working Man (15): Fri & Sun 20:00; Sat 18:25, 20:35; Mon & Tue 20:40; Wed 18:15, Thu 18:10.

Disney’s Snow White (PG): Fri 15:10, 17:45; Sat 10:45, 13:15, 15:55, 18:00; Sun 11:00, 13:20; Mon & Tue 10:45, 13:25, 18:15; Wed & Thu 10:45, 13:20, 18:00, 20:35.

Mufasa: The Lion King (PG): Sat 13:20; Sun 12:15; Mon-Wed 15:40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restless (15): Fri 15:05, 20:20; Sat 15:50, 21:00; Sun 21:00; Mon 18:05, 20:50, Tue-Thu 20:50.

Six The Musical Live: Sun 15:00, 16:00, 17:00, 18:00, 19:00; Tue 16:00, 18:00, 20:00.

The King of Kings (PG): Mon 13:30, 16:00; Tue 13:30 (subtitled); Wed 13:30, 15:55, Thu 12:55, 15:55.

Kids Club: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG): Sat & Sun 10:45; Mon-Wed 11:00; Thu 10:30.

Silver Screen: A Complete Unknown (15): Thu 15:00.