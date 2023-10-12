Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For those who weren’t lucky enough to get tickets for the live shows, this is the next best thing with screenings of the shows this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and again next Thursday.

Tickets are priced at £19.89 for adults and £13.13 for 16 and under and available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/

The big new movie out at the High Street venue is Laura Linney, Maggie Smith and Kathy Bates in The Miracle Club (12A).

Taylor Swift's Eras tour is being shown at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Submitted

Set in a small town in Ireland in Ireland in 1960, a hard-knocks community in outer Dublin marches to its own beat, rooted in traditions of loyalty, faith and togetherness.

The women dream of a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes and a group of close friends are determined to get their ticket of a lifetime.

Also still flying the flag for the older generation are Sir Michael Caine and the late Glenda Jackson in The Great Escaper (12A), while horror fans can get their fix with The Exorcist: Believer (15).

Meanwhile for youngsters, the big treat this week is a 10th anniversary screening of Disney’s Frozen (PG) and they can also enjoy Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U).

Film times for the week (Friday, October 13 to Thursday, October 19 – film times are subject to change, tickets for all film available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Frozen (10th anniversary) (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00 (Kid’s Club), 13:20, 13:50.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U): Fri 15:30, 17:40; Sat & Sun 10:45, 11:00, 11:40, 13:15, 15:30, 16:10; Mon-Thu 15:45, 17:55.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (12A): 19:30, 19:45, Sat & Sun 13:00, 19:30; Thu 19:30.

The Creator (12A): Fri-Sun 16:30; Mon-Wed 19:30; Thu 16:30.

The Exorcist: Believer (15): Fri 19:45; Sat & Sun 17:45, 20:15; Mon 17:00 (Subtitled), 20:05; Tue & Wed 17:00, 20:05; Thu 20:05.

The Great Escaper (12A): Fri 15:45, 18:00; Sat & Sun 17:50, 20:10; Mon-Thu 15:40, 17:55, 20:10.

The Miracle Club (12A): Fri 15:35, 17:40, 20:15; Sat 15:34, 18:15, 20:20; Sat 15:34, 20:20: Mon-Thu 16:05, 18:10, 20:15.

Kids Club: Frozen (10th anniversary) (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.