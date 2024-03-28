Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own.

The story delves further into the histories of these two titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also new this week is the dge-of-your-seat thriller Mother’s Instinct (15) which focuses on two best friends and neighbours whose perfect lives in 1960s suburbia are shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their children.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire comes the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images

The story follows Alice (Jessica Chastain) and Céline (Anne Hathaway) as their sisterly bond is gradually undermined by guilt and paranoia and a gripping battle of wills develops, revealing the darker side of maternal love.

And of course, the other big film out at the venue is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A) in which, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

Original Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Dan Ackroyd head the cast, alongside McKenna Grace, Emily Alyn Lind, Pual Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and James Acaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Film times for the week (Friday, March 29 to Thursday, April 4 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A): Fri-Thu 11:45, 14:30, 17:15, 20:00.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (12A): Fri-Thu 13:00, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): Fri & Sat 11:00, 12:30,13:10, 14:10, 15:20, 16:20, 17:30, 19:45; Sun 11:00, 12:45, 13:15, 15:25, 17:30, 19:45; Mon-Wed 11:00, 12:30, 13:15, 14:10, 15:25, 16:20, 17:30, 19:45; Thu 11:00, 12:15, 13:15, 15:25, 17:30, 19:45.

Mary Poppins (60th Anniversary) (U): Sun 15:00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mother’s Instinct (15): Fri & Sat & Mon-Wed18:30, 20:45; Sun & Thu 18:00, 20:20.

Kids Club: Trolls Band Together (U): Fri-Thu 10:20.