Moore the merrier as comic Moore comes to Nottingham's Squire Performing Arts Centre
Copper turned comedian Alfie Moore is not to be missed when he visits The Squire Performing Arts Centre in Nottingham on Saturday, October 15.
It would be a crime to miss this show by the BBC Radio Four favourite on his Fair Cop Unleashed tour.
The show is based on a dramatic real-life incident from Alfie’s police casebook.
Relive with him the thrilling ups and downs of the night a mysterious clown came to town and more than one life ended up in the balance. It was no laughing matter – but this show certainly is.
Most Popular
Enjoy Alfie’s unique brand of humour hilariously woven together with his personal insights into his life on the front-line of the police force.
For more information on tickets to see Alfie Moore at the Squire Performing Arts Centre, you can go to https://squirepac.co.uk/whats-on/alfie-moore-fair-cop-unleashed/