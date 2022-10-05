Moore the merrier as comic Moore comes to Nottingham's Squire Performing Arts Centre

See copper turned comedian Alfie Moore at The Squire Performing Arts Centre in Nottingham (Photo credit: Tony Briggs)

It would be a crime to miss this show by the BBC Radio Four favourite on his Fair Cop Unleashed tour.

The show is based on a dramatic real-life incident from Alfie’s police casebook.

Relive with him the thrilling ups and downs of the night a mysterious clown came to town and more than one life ended up in the balance. It was no laughing matter – but this show certainly is.

Enjoy Alfie’s unique brand of humour hilariously woven together with his personal insights into his life on the front-line of the police force.

For more information on tickets to see Alfie Moore at the Squire Performing Arts Centre, you can go to https://squirepac.co.uk/whats-on/alfie-moore-fair-cop-unleashed/