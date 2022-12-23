More than 20 extra names added to Beat The Streets line-up

A crowd shot taken at the 2022 Beat The Streets (Photo credit: Jake Haseldine)

Beat The Streets is renowned locally for the £320,000 it has raised in support of Framework Housing Association, and is now nationally recognised for these achievements after fighting off fierce competition to be crowned the champion of the Sarah Nulty Community Impact Award at the UK Festival Awards in early December.

The 2023 event takes place at a number of Nottingham city centre venues on Sunday, January 29.

Following an initial announcement confirming esteemed local artists such as Ferocious Dog, Lawnmower Deth, Palm Reader, alt blk era, Girlband, The Chase plus many more, the festival has added a further 25 names to the bill.

These include Divorce, Jerub, Lacey, and Unknown Era, across major venues including Rock City, Rescue Rooms, and Bodega, with all proceeds from tickets, bar, and merch going directly to Framework.

2023’s line-up is brimming with local talent from across the East Midlands.

Divorce is one of Nottingham’s latest breakout bands. The four-piece has found recent success as a BBC Radio 6 Music favourite and recently signed a publishing deal with Sub Pop (the legendary Seattle label which was home to Nirvana).

Soulful vocalist Jerub’s beautiful songs have generated more than 200,000 streams across all platforms. Jerub has been making music with a wide range of influences since his first single, released in 2019, and has garnered much support from BBC Introducing East Midlands.

Ferocious Dog are among the many top local bands at the 2023 Beat The Streets festival.

Alt-rock pop band Lacey released latest single Dream in a Little Less Colour in November, which recently gained airplay play on BBC Radio 1.

Unknown Era also make a return to Beat The Streets having previously played at the inaugural event in 2018. They stormed the main Rock City stage with their high-energy blend of soul, ska, reggae, punk, rock, funk and dub.

Over the past five years, Beat The Streets has brought the music community in Nottinghamshire together to raise awareness of and funds for a vital cause, providing a stellar day of live music in the process, with more than 15,000 tickets sold, and in excess of £320,000 raised across ticket, bar and merchandise sales for Framework.

DHP Family MD George Akins said: “I’m really proud of what we have accomplished so far but going into this winter what Beat The Streets provides is needed more than ever and we hope to build on this success to enable us to help Framework support rough sleepers for as long as we can.”

Framework chief executive Andrew Redfern commented: "We could not be more delighted to hear the news that DHP Family's brilliant Beat The Streets festival won the Sarah Nulty Community Impact Award at the UK Festival Awards ceremony.

"The award recognises 'excellence in community outreach and support' and 'festivals that work to actively raise funds or provide opportunities' for their communities.

"Since its launch ‘Beat the Streets’ has always fulfilled these criteria in spades – raising hundreds of thousands of pounds towards accommodation, specialist support and resettlement work for rough sleepers in and around Nottingham.

"The festival is a hugely popular focus for those who are raising awareness of homelessness and encouraging the public to contribute towards tackling it.

"We look forward to sharing the excitement of ‘Beat the Streets’ again on Sunday, January 29, and to joining the celebration of this very well-deserved accolade."

Beat The Streets is being delivered by DHP Family in collaboration with local organisations and music groups including I’m Not from London; Farmyard Records; Hockley Hustle, and Rough Trade.

Tickets, priced from £10 minimum donation, are on sale now from www.alttickets.com/beat-the-streets-tickets and will allow access for 14-plus to all participating venues.