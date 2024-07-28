Most Haunted to serve up a chilling live show at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Most Haunted

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sunday, October 20, 7.30pm.

The hit TV show is touring the country in an acclaimed live production, to the delight of its many fans.

Most Haunted bills itself as the original and most successful worldwide paranormal investigation series ever made.

Yvette Fielding stars in the live Most Haunted show at Nottingham Theatre Royal.

This spine-chilling theatre show has been taking its widespread appeal to an even bigger audience nationally.

Presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, you will be taken on the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life.

Theatre audiences will be shaking in their seats as Yvette and the team present Most Haunted’s All-Time Top 10 Scares, complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.

Most Haunted Live will take the theatrical experience to a new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija boards.

Some will be invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation. In this show, no-one is safe and seeing is believing.

The show is aimed at those aged 16 years and over.

Details: For more information call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk