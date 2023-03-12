Mother’s Day treats galore to enjoy at Nottingham Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall

If you are looking for something special to celebrate Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 19), a night out to see a favourite band, comedian, musical or play at the neighbouring venues could be just the ticket.

Drama fans might be tickled pink with tickets to see the award-winning comedy Pride and Prejudice *(*sort of), the uplifting stage adaptation of Steel Magnolias or panto favourite Ben Nickless’s Big Night Out.

If they love their annual Strictly fix, perhaps tickets to see the irrepressible Johannes Radebe, the romantic duo Nadiya and Kai, or Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez in their new show, Firedance.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical is one of the productions appearing at Nottingham's Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall. (Photo credit: Ellie Kurttz)

If you can’t pick a favourite, Strictly Come Dancing, The Professionals or Strictly Ballroom, The Musical could make an unforgettable experience to look forward to.

And who could resist a night out at the musicals? Whatever music they love, there’s so much to choose from at the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall this year, including The Commitments, Sister Act, Rocky Horror Show, Greatest Days, Blood Brothers and The Bodyguard, to name just a few.

If music brings them the greatest pleasure, perhaps an elegant evening enjoying the glitz and glamour of the movies with BBC Concert Orchestra Hollywood Hits, or a thrilling journey through Tina Turner’s iconic hits in What’s Love Got To Do With It?, would be the perfect fit.

If all this choice leaves you unable to decide what they would like to see most, you can always treat them to a gift voucher, so they can decide what to see and when. Or, if they come to the theatre regularly, a gift membership to enjoy priority booking, tickets discounts, special offers and other benefits throughout the year.

An adaptation of Steel Magnolias is to play at Nottingham's Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

Find everything you need at trch.co.uk

