Motorpoint Arena Nottingham date for Kaiser Chiefs will be hit-packed treat for Notts fans

Kaiser Chiefs will be playing a gig at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in November.

Support on the night comes from The Fratellis and The Sherlocks.

Formed in Leeds in 2000, Kaiser Chiefs are one of the leading bands of their generation.

Fronted by the magnetic Ricky Wilson with Simon Rix on bass, Andrew ‘Whitey’ White on guitar, Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines on keyboards and drummer Vijay Mistry, the band have been Mercury nominated for their debut album Employment and went on to win three BRIT awards, an Ivor Novello award for Album of the Year, and have sold more than eight million albums worldwide.

Some of their biggest hits over an ilustrious career including Ruby, I Predict A Riot, Oh My God, Coming Home, Never Miss A Beat, Everyday I Love You Less and Less, and many more.

For more on tickets, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com