Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Film fans have plenty to choose from at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week with a host of new releases at the High Street venue.

First up is Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy in The Bikeriders (15), an immersive trip into the bare-knuckled, grease-covered subculture of sixties' motorcycle riders as a woman tells the story of the evolution of a bike gang named The Vandals.

Next up, young women, the sea and sharks are the ingredients for Something in the Water (15), in which five girls must fight for their lives in open water after a dream wedding turns into a nightmare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also out this week is feature documentary Strike: A Uncivil War (15), which tells the story of the infamous Battle of Orgreave during the 1984 miner’s strike.

Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer and Austin Butler star in The Bikeriders, new at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

On a lighter note is family fun in Inspector Sun & The Curse of the Black Widow (PG) in which an millionaire receives a threat on his life and Sun must find the culprit before it's too late.

And opening next Thursday is the apocolyptic horror A Quiet Place: Day One (15).

Film times for the week (Friday, June 21 to Thursday, June 27 – film times subject to change, tickets for all screenings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

A Quiet Place: Day One (15): Thu 20:45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bad Boys 4 (15): Fri, Tue & Wed 15:40, 18:10, 20:30; Sat 15:30, 18:00, 20:15; Sun 15:30, 18:00, 20:20; Mon 15:25, 20:30; Thu 15:30, 18:10, 20:30.

Challengers (15): Mon 20:10.

IF (U): Sat & Sun 11:15, 13:35.

Inside Out 2 (U): Fri 16:00, 18:15; Sat & Sun 11:00; 13:20, 15:40, 18:00; Mon-Thu 16:00, 18:10.

Inspector Sun & The Curse of the Black Widow (PG): Sat & Sun 13:15.

Something in the Water (15): Fri 18:00, 20:40; Sat & Sun 18:35, 20:50; Mon-Wed 18:00, 20:45; Thu 20:45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strike: An Uncivil War (15): Fri, Tue & Wed 20:10; Sat& Sun 20:30; Mon 18:00, Thu 18:10.

The Bikeriders (15): Fri 15:20, 17:45, 20:20; Sat & Sun 16:00, 18:15, 20:40; Mon & Tue 15:20, 18:00, 20:30; Wed 15:20, 17:50, 20:30; Thu 15:30, 18:00, 20:35.

The Garfield Movie (PG): Fri 15:25; Sat & Sun 11:15, 13:35, 15:55; Mon & Tue 15:40; Wed 15:30.

Kids Club: Migration (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.