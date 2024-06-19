Movie fans spoilt for choice with clutch of new films out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week
and live on Freeview channel 276
First up is Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy in The Bikeriders (15), an immersive trip into the bare-knuckled, grease-covered subculture of sixties' motorcycle riders as a woman tells the story of the evolution of a bike gang named The Vandals.
Next up, young women, the sea and sharks are the ingredients for Something in the Water (15), in which five girls must fight for their lives in open water after a dream wedding turns into a nightmare.
Also out this week is feature documentary Strike: A Uncivil War (15), which tells the story of the infamous Battle of Orgreave during the 1984 miner’s strike.
On a lighter note is family fun in Inspector Sun & The Curse of the Black Widow (PG) in which an millionaire receives a threat on his life and Sun must find the culprit before it's too late.
And opening next Thursday is the apocolyptic horror A Quiet Place: Day One (15).
Film times for the week (Friday, June 21 to Thursday, June 27 – film times subject to change, tickets for all screenings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):
A Quiet Place: Day One (15): Thu 20:45.
Bad Boys 4 (15): Fri, Tue & Wed 15:40, 18:10, 20:30; Sat 15:30, 18:00, 20:15; Sun 15:30, 18:00, 20:20; Mon 15:25, 20:30; Thu 15:30, 18:10, 20:30.
Challengers (15): Mon 20:10.
IF (U): Sat & Sun 11:15, 13:35.
Inside Out 2 (U): Fri 16:00, 18:15; Sat & Sun 11:00; 13:20, 15:40, 18:00; Mon-Thu 16:00, 18:10.
Inspector Sun & The Curse of the Black Widow (PG): Sat & Sun 13:15.
Something in the Water (15): Fri 18:00, 20:40; Sat & Sun 18:35, 20:50; Mon-Wed 18:00, 20:45; Thu 20:45.
Strike: An Uncivil War (15): Fri, Tue & Wed 20:10; Sat& Sun 20:30; Mon 18:00, Thu 18:10.
The Bikeriders (15): Fri 15:20, 17:45, 20:20; Sat & Sun 16:00, 18:15, 20:40; Mon & Tue 15:20, 18:00, 20:30; Wed 15:20, 17:50, 20:30; Thu 15:30, 18:00, 20:35.
The Garfield Movie (PG): Fri 15:25; Sat & Sun 11:15, 13:35, 15:55; Mon & Tue 15:40; Wed 15:30.
Kids Club: Migration (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.
Silver Screen: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (12A): Thu 15:00.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.