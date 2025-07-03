Much-lauded comic and writer Bridget Christie heads to Theatre Royal

'I am very much looking forward to eating motorway services food again': Bridget Christie

One of the most acclaimed comedians of her generation brings her new show to Nottingham early next year.

Creator and star of Channel 4’s The Change, Taskmaster favourite and Annie in BBC’s Ghosts, Bridget Christie is hitting the road again with her new show, Jacket Potato Pizza.

Bridget said: “I am very much looking forward to eating motorway services food again and picking my favourite roundabouts. Last year Plymouth won.”

Jacket Potato Pizza is Bridget’s 14th live show. Previous shows include Who Am I? A Bic For Her – which won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show at the 2013 Edinburgh Festival, a South Bank Sky Arts Award, and became the best-selling show ever at the Soho Theatre. Her Brexit-themed show, Because You Demanded It, was The Guardian’s top comedy of 2016 and won her second Chortle Award for Best Show.

Bridget’s star-studded, critically acclaimed comedy drama series The Change recently aired its second series. For the first series, Bridget won Best TV Writer at The New Voice Awards and Best Actor at The Edinburgh TV Awards. The series was also nominated in 2024 for both an RTS Comedy Writing Award and a Bafta Award.

Bridget’s other nominations and awards include a British Comedy Award for Best Female Comic, a Rose d’Or, BBC Audio Drama Award and five Chortle Awards.

Her BBC Radio 4 series Bridget Christie Minds the Gap won Best Radio Series at the 2014 Chortle Awards, Best Radio Comedy at the 2014 Rose d’Or awards, and another Chortle Award – for best radio programme – in 2015. Her third series, Utopia, was a finalist in the BBC Audio Drama Awards 2018, with the Radio Times calling it “the funniest show on the radio in years”. Her fourth series Mortal won the BBC Audio Drama Award 2022 and was hugely acclaimed. Harry Hill declared it to be the "funniest, most original thing I've heard on the radio for a long time", and Jon Ronson said: "Bridget Christie is just so exceptionally funny and inventive.”

Bridget’s book, A Book for Her, also received universal critical acclaim.

As well as starring in Taskmaster Series 13 in 2021 – which won her a legion of new fans – and playing Annie in the BBC hit Ghosts, Bridget has also appeared in various TV and radio shows including Have I Got News For You, Room 101, QI, Cardinal Burns, Anna and Katy, Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule and The News Quiz.

Bridget performs at the Theatre Royal on Sunday February 8. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.