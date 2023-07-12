Mural inspired by venue’s history and stories officially unveiled at Theatre Royal Nottingham

Encompassing archive material and stories from the Theatre Royal’s opening to the present day, artists from Handmade Theatre have created an exciting and colourful mural which has transformed the stalls foyer ‘well’ into a vibrant space for audiences to engage with the venue’s past.

The mural depicts a series of sumptuous dressing room settings, peppered with costumes and props from memorable past productions, iconic elements of the Theatre Royal’s design and décor, and a fascinating array of posters, postcards, photographs and newspaper cuttings from the theatre’s extensive archive collection.

Working with staff, volunteers and Nottingham Trent University students, Handmade Theatre’s artists, Suzy Gunn, Lizzie Meakin and Amy Nicholson, started the piece in August 2022. The project took six months to complete, with the artists often working during performances to give audience members the chance to see the piece in progress and to share ideas to inspire the mural’s design.

The mural at the Theatre Royal Nottingham (Photo by: Whitefoot Photography.com).

Now complete, the mural has already proved a fascinating talking point for audiences, and the venue plan to develop it further as an interactive space for use by schools and visiting groups.

Jonathan Saville, director of programming at the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, said of the design: “We hoped Handmade would create an engaging space for audiences to find out more about our long and fascinating history, and they have far exceeded our expectations. The mural they have created is both informative and stunningly beautiful.

"The Theatre Royal has provided so many of us with our earliest and most vivid memories of visiting the theatre. We hope this fantastic piece of art prompts our audiences to revisit some of those fond memories and share them with us, too.”

Amy Nicholson from Handmade Theatre found the evolution of the project a very exciting process.

Handmade Theatre artist Suzy Gunn, Jonathan Saville, director of programming for Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, and Handmade Theatre artists Amy Nicholson and Lizzie Meakin celebrating the official mural unveiling. (Photo credit: Whitefoot Photography)

“From initial consultation to producing a design concept, the whole idea was that the design could continue to evolve as we painted it, as we spoke to audience members, as we spoke to staff. It’s something that could be added to, and still could be added to in the future. The result is great because it’s a focal point within the theatre and is something that every time you see it you could find something new and different, and find one of the hundreds of stories that are included in it. We are storytellers, and were trying to tell as many stories as we possibly could, and that was what was so exciting about the process.”

One of the artists, Lizzie Meakin, has enjoyed seeing audience reactions to the mural so far; “We came to some evening performances and we were able to see people walking around the mural, picking out little things and whispering to each other and pointing across and finding something they recognise. That was so enjoyable.”

The Theatre Royal Nottingham would like to thank the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Nottingham Civic Society for their financial support for this project.

More information about the Theatre Royal’s stories, people and heritage can be found on the venue’s digital archive here: