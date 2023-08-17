Music for all tastes can be enjoyed at this year's Arboretum Beer Festival

The Outriders are among the music acts who will entertain visitors to this year's Arboretum Beer Festival in Nottingham on August 26.

​Nottingham Arboretum, August 26.

Music fans have plenty to look forward at this year’s event: iconic hits reimagined by a brass ensemble; Britpop and indie anthems galore; tunes played with a rockabilly twist; harmonies from an acapella choir and more.

The popular all-dayer returns to the historic Arboretum park for the third year. Located around the park's Victorian bandstand, live music kicks off at midday.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deep Down Brass are returning after their epic set went down a storm last year.

Live band T-F-I 90s will play Britpop anthems and indie classics from the likes of Blur, Oasis, Pulp, Happy Mondays and The Charlatans.

The Outriders’ take on history's jukebox never fails to get the audience on its feet and rocking, singing along and calling for more.

Acapella choir Totally Vocally bring their pure harmonised vocals to a wide range of music.

Details: Go to ​​​​www.arboretumnottingham.com