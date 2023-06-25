The weekend celebrates four decades of remarkable creative achievement by MfE’s founder, Angela Kay.

She started what was then the Nottingham Choral Trust, with a single concert in 1983, and has seen it grow to become a major arts organisation in the city and region.

Supported by a grant from Arts Council England, this event foregrounds women in music leadership, bringing together Angela herself, a new commission by composer Libby Croad and a team of ten conductors made up of as many women as men.

Angela Kay, founder and artistic adviser of Music For Everyone.

Under their direction, more than 400 talented and enthusiastic performers will raise the roof in two showcase concerts. There is also an exhibition illustrating highlights of the MfE story over the past four decades, all thanks to the efforts of MfE’s dedicated staff, volunteers and trustees and to the support of its membership.

Music for Everyone is a community music organisation that has been organising open access choirs and orchestras since 1983, inspiring people in Nottingham and the East Midlands to discover the joys of making great music together.

The event on Saturday, July 1, features MfE’s vibrant young musicians in bands, orchestras and choirs. Performers include MfE’s East Midlands and Nottingham Youth Bands, Strictly Strings, East Midlands Youth String Orchestra and the Vocals Choir, featuring singers and players, past and present.

There will be pre-concert music in the Albert Hall’s Osborne Suite with the new World Drumming Ensemble and a folk-fiddling workshop with special guest, Sam Sweeney, an alumnus of MfE’s Stringwise courses and now a key performer on the national folk music scene.

Libby Croad, composer.

The concert programme is full of variety, with a grand finale involving all the performers in Just Sing from Trolls World Tour.

Sunday, July 2, involves another spectacular array of performers: more than 300 people from MfE’s Daytime Voices, Daytime Orchestras, Festival Chorus, Concert Orchestra and Chamber Singers, past and present.

Once more there will be pre-concert music in the Osborne Suite with MfE’s Sunday Afternoon Big Band and Flute Choir. Opening with a brilliant new fanfare for choir and brass Hail, Bright Cecilia, the concert also includes O Fortuna from Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah, excerpts from Elgar’s Serenade for Strings and music by Rodgers and Hammerstein, and Queen.

Angela Kay, MfE’s founder and artistic adviser, said ‘I’m really looking forward to this very special weekend. We’re all going to make joyous music together and raise the roof of the Albert Hall – it’s going to be fantastic!’

MfE was awarded funding under Arts Council England’s National Lottery Project grants scheme to support a programme of activities celebrating female leadership in classical music.

Concerts at the Albert Hall start at 3.30pm on both days. Tickets are available on the Music for Everyone website via https://www.music-for-everyone.org/event/a-musical-celebration/ or telephone the office on 0115 958 9312.

The funded artistic programme marking MfE’s big anniversary provides a launchpad to try new activities and engage wider audiences, while raising awareness of the achievements of women in music, highlighting female composers and conductors.

For more details see www.music-for-everyone.org