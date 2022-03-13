Music legend David Essex is not to be missed at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

The show will see him perform much-loved hits spanning his entire repertoire.

David first shot to fame when he went to an audition for the London production of the musical Godspell and was chosen by enthusiastic US producers to play Jesus.

He received major awards and some ecstatic reviews which saw him lead a cast at the Roundhouse and then at the West End for two years.

Since then, David Essex has enjoyed a remarkable career that has combined concerts, records, theatre, composing, films and television with striking success.

He has written, recorded and produced albums that have sold millions of copies. Massive hits include Rock On, Lamplight, Hold Me Close and Gonna Make You A Star.

