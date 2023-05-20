Music legends The Stranglers to play 50th anniversary tour dates in Nottingham and Sheffield

See The Stranglers on their 50th anniversary tour

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, March 19/Sheffield City Hall, March 21.

Punk veterans The Stranglers, one of the most iconic and influential bands in British music history, are celebrating their 50th year anniversary in 2024 with a UK and Irish tour.

Since playing their last full-scale UK tour in 2022, the band has turned their minds to how they would like to celebrate their 50th anniversary with their fans.

First formed in 1974, The Stranglers’ uncompromising attitude was embraced by the punk movement of the late 70s but their musicianship and menace transcended the genre.

They created their own unique sound and achieved over 25 Top 40 singles and 18 Top 40 albums, with their most recent release Dark Matters reaching number four, their highest UK chart position since Feline in the early 80s and acclaimed as their best in decades.

The Stranglers plan to make these milestone anniversary shows extra special with two sets featuring songs from the band's inception through to the present, showcasing their unique 50-year career.

These truly special events will be unmissable for fans of the Meninblack.

For more, go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk