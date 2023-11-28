News you can trust since 1904
Musical maestro Andre Rieu's Christmas show beaming into Hucknall's Arc Cinema this weekend

The Christmas starting gun is officially fired in Hucknall this weekend as muscial maestro Andre Rieu’s festive show White Christmas flies on to screens at the town’s Arc Cinema.
By John Smith
Published 28th Nov 2023, 13:20 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 14:55 GMT
In the latest of his cinema spectaculars, join ‘The Waltz King’ and his Johann Strauss Orchestra for a spectacular full-length Christmas concert.

The event takes place within a magnificently decorated Christmas palace where the magic of the season comes to life with snow, two ice rinks, picturesque winter scenes, romantic lighting, a red carpet, countless lights, 150 chandeliers and more than 50 Venetian candelabras.

Audiences can expect to be serenaded by timeless Christmas carols, waltzes and beautiful songs from all over the world, including Jingle Bells, Ave Maria, Oh Holy Night, Hallelujah, Sleigh Ride and many more.

Andre Rieu is beaming into Hucknall's Arc Cinema this weekend with his White Christmas show. Photo: SubmittedAndre Rieu is beaming into Hucknall's Arc Cinema this weekend with his White Christmas show. Photo: Submitted
    Andre said: “Christmas is a magical time for me.

    "A season to share the love and beauty of music, creating unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.

    "Music has the power to bring people together and I hope you will very much enjoy White Christmas in your local cinemas.

    "May it fill your hearts with warmth and joy.”

    Cinema host and Classic FM presenter Charlotte Hawkins will also speak with Andre about creating his musical winter wonderland.

    Andre’s cinema events have become a hugely popular with many people, drawing music lovers and families together year after year.

    He is beaming into Hucknall for his latest one on Saturday, December 2 at 1.40pm and 5pm, and on Sunday, December 3 at 2pm and 5.15pm.

    Tickets are available at andreincinemas.com/

