Musical magic as stars tread the boards at Theatre Royal

Bedknobs & Broomsticks Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks, which makes its world premiere as an exciting new stage musical on a major UK & Ireland Tour, will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham from October 6 to 10.

Dianne Pilkington will star as Miss Eglantine Price, the mysterious lady the three orphaned Rawlins children are evacuated from wartime London to live with.

Dianne’s West End credits include Les Miserables, Wicked, Mamma Mia and Mel Brooks’s Young Frankenstein.

Charles Brunton will play Emelius Browne. Charles starred in the iconic role of Miss Trunchbull in Matilda both in the West End and on Broadway.

With the original songs by the legendary Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), including Portobello Road, The Age Of Not Believing, The Beautiful Briny and new music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and book by Brian Hill, Bedknobs and Broomsticks will be brought to life by award-winning theatre-makers Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison.

Musical theatre star and television presenter Brenda Edwards will star as Motormouth Maybelle in the UK and Ireland tour of Hairspray.

It can be seen at the Theatre Royal from October 11 to 16.

Norman Pace is among the cast of Hairspray

Comedy legend and Nottinghamshire born and bred star Norman Pace (ITV's The Hale and Pace Show) will play Wilbur Turnblad alongside West End leading man Alex Bourne as Edna Turnblad when the show visits the area.

It’s Baltimore 1962, where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV.

Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

Finally, Strictly favourite Joanne Clifton will play Morticia Addams in the UK and Ireland tour of The Addams Family - A Musical Comedy, coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal from November 5 to 11.

Joanne Clifton is to star as Morticia Addams in The Addams Family - A Musical Comedy

Wednesday Addams has grown up and has a shocking secret that only father Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family!

Now, Gomez must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from beloved wife Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

For more on all three shows, you can see www.trch.co.uk

