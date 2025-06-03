Musical showstoppers to meet circus spectacle in Mansfield

The show stars Max Fox, Golden Buzzer winner from Britain’s Got Talent

The theatrical circus sensation Cirque: The Greatest Show is coming to Mansfield next month.

The new production that fuses the magic of musical theatre with the wonder of the circus, promising dazzle, daring and delight for all ages.

Blending West End showstoppers with world-class acrobats, aerialists and contortionists, it features heart-stopping stunts, powerful vocals, striking choreography and vibrant visuals.

It stars Max Fox, Golden Buzzer winner from Britain’s Got Talent, whose charisma and soaring vocals bring an extra sparkle to the atmosphere. He is joined by a talented cast of international circus artists and vocalists.

Perfect for the whole family, Cirque: The Greatest Show takes to the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Monday July 28, with performances at 3pm and 7pm.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.