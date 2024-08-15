New Alien film is the big new release at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is just one new movie out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week – but it’s a big one.

Alien: Romulus (15) is the seventh installment of the saga that started back in 1979 and gave us Signorney Weaver as the legendary Ripley.

There’s no Ripley this time, instead its Cailee Spaeny leading a group of young space colonists who, while scavenging a derelict space station, come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Also still showing this week is the chilling Trap (15) and more sci-fi drama in Borderlands (12A), as well as superhero action in Deadpool & Wolverine (15).

Alien: Romulus is the new film out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Other

There’s still plenty on for the kids too, including Despicable Me (U), Harold and the Purple Crayon (PG) and Inside Out 2 (U).

And the High Street venue’s ‘Summer of Spider-Man’ continues with Spider-Man 3 (12A) showing over the weekend.

Film times for the week (Friday, August 16 to Thursday, August 22 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

A Quiet Place: Day One (15): Mon 20:30.

Alien: Romulus (15): Fri & Sat 15:10, 17:45, 20:30; Sun-Thu 15:10, 17:45, 20:20.

Borderlands (12A): Fri 18:10; Sat & Tue 15:35; Sun 18:30; Mon 15:45; Wed 15:50; Thu 13:00.

Deadpool & Wolverine (15): Fri & Thu 17:45, 20:40; Sat 12:55, 17:45, 20:40; Sun 15:50, 17:45, 20:40; Mon 13:00, 17:30, 20:40; Tue 12:55; 17:45, 20:40; Wed 13:00, 17:45, 20:40; Thu 17:45, 20:40.

Despicable Me 4 (U): Fri & Sat 10:50, 13:00, 15:35; Sun 10:50, 13:00, 15:30; Mon 13:00, 15:15; Tue-Thu 10:50; 13:00, 15:30.

Harold and the Purple Crayon (PG): Fri-Sun 11:15, 13:25; Mon 10:50, 13:00; Tue-Thu 11:25, 13:25.

Inside Out 2 (U): Fri-Thu 11:00.

It Ends With Us (15): Fri 12:55, 15:25, 17:30, 20:30; Sat, Sun & Tue-Thu 15:15, 17:55, 20:30; Mon 15:15, 17:55, 20:20.

Spider-Man 3 (2017) (12A): Fri & Sat 20:15; Sun 13:00; Tue 20:15.

Trap (15): Fri 20:50; Sat 17:55; Sun 20:45; Mon 18:10 (Subtitled); Tue 17:55; Wed 18:10, 20:30; Thu 18:00, 20:30.

Trolls (Dreamworks 30th Anniversary) (U): Fri-Sun & Tue-Thu 13:15; Mon 11:00.

Kids Club: Superwings: Maximum Speed (PG): Fri 11:00.

Silver Screen: If (U): Thu 15:00.