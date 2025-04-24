New Ben Affleck movie heads up trio of new films at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A thriller, a horror and some family animation are the new offerings at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up is Ben Affleck in The Accountant 2 (15).

When an old acquaintance is murdered, Wolff (Affleck) is compelled to solve the case.

Realising more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax, to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Affleck stars in The Accountant 2 at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Other

In partnership with Marybeth Medina, they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

Next up at the High Street venue is Ella Rubin in the horror Until Dawn (15).

One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover (Rubin) and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers.

Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one, only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completely at the other end of the scale this week is the animation Goldbeak (PG).

A young eagle raised by chickens leaves home to find his true identity.

After discovering his relatives and new life purpose in the bird sanctuary's Feathered Patrol, he remains unaware of an emerging sinister plot in the nearby city.

Film times for the week (Friday, April 25 to Thursday, May 1 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Minecraft Movie (PG): Fri 15:10, 17:30; Sat & Sun 10:45, 11:30, 13:05, 14:00, 15:25, 16:20, 17:40; Mon & Wed 15:15, 17:30; Tue 15:15, 17:50; Thu 17:40.

Cinderella (Live Action) (PG): Sat & Sun 13:00.

Conclave (12A): Mon 15:00; Tue 17:20; Thu 15:05.

Disney’s Snow White (PG): Sat & Sun 15:15.

Goldbeak (PG): Fri, Mon & Wed 15:15; Sat 10:45; Tue 15:05.

Maria (12A): Mon 20:00

Sinners (15): Fri & Mon-Wed 20:10; Sat 20:00; Thu 17:10, 20:00.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (20th Anniversary) (12A): Fri 20:00, 20:10; Sat 14:15, 17:05, 19:55; Sun 14:00, 17:00, 19:45; Tue & Wed 20:00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Accountant 2 (15): Fri 15:00, 17:30, 20:20; Sat & Sun 18:40, 20:20; Mon 15:00, 17:35 (subtitled), 20:10; Tue & Wed 15:00, 17:35, 20:10; Thu 20:10.

The Penguin Lessons (12A): Fri, Tue & Wed 15:00, 17:35; Sat & Sun 17:45; Mon 17:35; Thu 17:40.

Thunderbolts* (12A): Thu 15:05, 17:50, 20:00.

Until Dawn (15): Fri 17:55; Sat & Sun 21:30; Mon & Wed 17:55, 20:30; Tue 20:30; Thu 15:00, 20:35.

Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (20th Anniversary) (U): Sun 10:45 (sensory screening).

Kids Club: Dog Man (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: Maria (12A): Thu 15:00.