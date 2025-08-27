New country-folk talent lines up Nottingham gigs

Rianne Downey started out busking on the streets of Glasgow

Fresh country-folk sounds will come to Nottingham this autumn when Rianne Downey plays two shows.

Born in Belshill, just outside Glasgow, Rianne grew up on a steady diet of Patsy Cline, June Carter, Townes Van Zandt, Joni Mitchell and Fleetwood Mac. More recently she’s been influenced by Sierra Ferrel, Noah Kahan and First Aid Kit.

Downey spent much of last year touring with Paul Heaton, famed as songwriter and frontman of The Beautiful South, while establishing her own fanbase with a series of solo shows.

Her eagerly anticipated debut album is called The Consequence of Love and comes out October 17. The record was by Grammy winner Ryan Hadlock, who has worked with Zach Bryan and Brandi Carlisle, and recorded at Bear Creek Studio in Seattle.

Downey said: “From busking on the streets of Glasgow to releasing this record, it almost feels like my whole life has led to this moment. The title came from one of the last songs I wrote but it captures the heart of the whole album. Each song is the product of the consequence of love.” Downey plays an acoustic in-store show with a signing at Rough Trade on October 23 and a headline show at Rescue Rooms on November 1.

Visit www.riannedowney.com/tour to book.