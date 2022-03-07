Adam Ant can be seen on his Antics tour later this year in Nottingham and Sheffield

The chart-topping dandy highwayman can now be seen at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on June 25 (instead of March 12) and at Sheffield City Hall’s Oval Hall on June 22 (rescheduled from February 23).

Bookings will be automatically transferred to the new dates and original tickets will remain valid.

With a set list that promises to get everyone on their feet, Adam and his band will be performing his classic chart-topping singles and some of his personal favourites.

Bursting onto the chart scene in 1980, Adam Ant enjoyed a string of hit singles throughout the decade before moving into acting.

In recent years, he has enjoyed a musical resurgence playing old and new material in some incendiary live shows around the country.

For more on the gigs, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

