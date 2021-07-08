New dates to Peter James thriller Looking Good Dead in Nottingham
Thriller fans will need to make a note of the revised dates for Looking Good Dead’s visit to Nottingham Theatre Royal.
Moved from July 26 to 31, 2021, to March 21 to 26, 2022, this will be a treat for lovers of the Roy Grace series of books, written by the best selling Peter James
The world premiere stage production stars award-winning actor and EastEnders icon, Adam Woodyatt.
Hours after picking up a USB memory stick left behind by another passenger on a train seat, Tom Bryce inadvertently becomes a witness to a vicious murder.
Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger. When Det Supt Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with, while he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family’s lives.
The show is adapted by award winning writer Shaun McKenna.
For more on the production next year, you can go to www.trch.co.uk