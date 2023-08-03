News you can trust since 1904
New Disney Pixar movie heads up the action at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

The new Disney Pixar movie Elemental (PG) tops the bill at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week.
By John Smith
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 12:19 BST

After a couple of little taster showings in the last week, the film is now fully open at the High Street venue.

In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman (Ember) and a go-with-the-flow guy (Wade) are about to discover something elemental – how much they actually have in common.

Still dominating cinema screens up and down the land are Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie (12A), while also on offer this week are Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon in Oppenheimer (15), Tom Cruise saving the world as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (12A) and saving the day in their own special way are the turtles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG).

Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie provide the voices for lead characters Ember and Wade in Elemental. Photo: Getty Images for DisneyLeah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie provide the voices for lead characters Ember and Wade in Elemental. Photo: Getty Images for Disney
    And with it now being school holidays, Kids Club runs every day at 11am with this week’s film being The Super Mario Bros Movie (PG).

    Film times for the week (Friday, August 4 to Thursday, August 10 – film times are subject to change):

    Barbie (12A): Fri 11.45, 13.15, 14.00, 15.50, 18.25, 20.30, 20.55; Sat 11.45, 13.10, 13.45, 15.40, 18.10, 19.50, 20.40; Sun 11.40, 13.10, 14.00, 15.40, 16.30, 18.10, 19.30, 20.40; Mon 11.40, 13.10, 14.00, 15.40, 18.10, 19.30, 20.40; Tue 11.40, 13.15, 14.00, 15.50, 18.25, 20.30, 20.55; Wed and Thur 11.45, 13.15, 14.00, 15.50, 18.25, 20.30, 20.55.

    Elemental (PG): Fri: 14.15; Sat 14.20; Sun-Tue 14.05, Wed 14.15.

    Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One (12A): Fri 19.20; Sat 20.00; Sun-Tue 20.10; Wed 19.20; Thur 19.50.

    Oppenheimer (15): Fri 16.55, 19.50; Sat 16.15; Sun-Tue 16.40, 19.00; Wed & Thur 16.55, 19.50.

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Fri 10.45, 11.40, 13.00, 15.20, 16.45, 17.15; Sat 11.00, 11.30, 13.15, 15.30, 16.45; Sun 10.30*, 11.30. 12.40, 15.00, 17.15; Mon & Tue 10.30, 11.30, 12.40, 15.00, 16.30, 17.15; Wed 10.45, 11.40, 13.00, 15.20, 16.50, 17.35; Thur 10.45, 11.40, 13.00, 15.20, 17.35, 18.25.

    Kids Club: The Super Mario Bros Movie (PG): Fri-Thu 11.00.

    Silver Screen: Asteroid City (12A): Thur 15.00.

    *Denotes relaxed sensory screening.

    Tickets for all screenings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/

