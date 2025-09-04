New film in The Conjuring franchise comes to Hucknall's Arc Cinema

The fourth installment in The Conjuring franchise is the big new film out at the Arc Cinema this week.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (15) sees paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront.

The supernatural horror series, based on the investigations of two real-life demonolgists started with original film back 2013, followed by The Conjuring 2 in 2016 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in 2021, although there have also been various spin-offs from the franchise too.

Horror fans are well catered for at the High Street venue this week with Weapons (18) and The Toxic Avenger (18) also showing, while other choices include Tom Hiddleston in The Life of Chuck (15) and domestic hell with Olivia Coleman and Benedict Cumberbach in The Roses (15).

And for retro fans, this weekend there is Jaws (12A) and Tom Hanks in Big (12A).

Film times for the week (Friday, September 5 to Thursday, September 11 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Big (Back to the 80s) (12A): Sat & Sun 18:00.

Caught Stealing (15): Fri 13:10, 18:15, 20:35; Sat 17:55, 20:35; Sun 17:55, 20:40; Mon-Thu 17:45, 20:35.

Freakier Friday (PG): Fri 11:00, 13:30, 15:30, 18:00; Sat-Wed 15:15; Thu 15:00.

Grand Prix of Europe (U): Fri 11:00; Sat & Sun 10:45.

Jaws (50th Anniversary) (12A): Sat 13:00

Super Charlie (PG): Sat & Sun 10:45, 13:40.

The Bad Guys 2 (PG): Fri 16:00; Sat 10:45, 12:40; Sun 10:45 (sensory screening), 12:40; Mon-Thu 15:30.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (15): Fri 14:20, 17:15, 20:10; Sat & Sun 15:05, 17:45, 20:00; Mon 17:40 (subtitled), 20:05; Tue & Wed 17:40, 20:05; Thu 17:30, 20:20.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (12A): Sun 13:00.

The Life of Chuck (15): Fri 11:45; Sat & Sun, 15:30; Mon-Wed 15:05.

The Roses (15): Fri 13:10, 15:30 17:50, 20:10; Sat & Sun 15:35, 17:55, 20:15; Mon-Thu 15:15, 17:45, 20:05.

The Smurfs Movie (U): Fri 11:00; Sat & Sun 13:05.

The Toxic Avenger (18): Mon-Wed 17:45; Thu 18:20.

Weapons (18): Fri 20:25; Sat & Sun 20:20; Mon-Wed 20:10; Thu 20:15.

Kids Club: How to Train Your Dragon (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (12A): Thu 15:00.