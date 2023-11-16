The latest entry in the Hunger Games franchise is the big new film at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week.

The Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds and Snakes (12A) sees an 18-year-old Corolanus Snow – years before he would become President of Panem – alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird from District 12 ahead of the 10th Hunger Games.

But, after she commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favour.

Also out this week is Napoleon (15), which takes a personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte's origins, and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor viewed through his addictive, and often volatile, relationship with one true love, Josephine.

The cast of the new Hunger Games movie which is out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

Next up is Saltburn (15) in which a young man at Oxford University heads to the sprawling family estate of his charming and aristocratic friend for a unforgettable summer.

And new for horror fans is Thanksgiving (18), in which a mysterious serial killer, known only as ‘John Carver’, comes to Plymouth, Massachusetts with the intention of creating a Thanksgiving carving board out of the town's inhabitants.

Film times for the week (Friday, November 17 to Thursday, November 23 – film times subject to change, ticket for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Killers of the Flower Moon (15): Mon & Tue 16:15; Wed 16:30.

Napoleon (15): Wed 16:15, 19:30; Thu 17:10, 19:30.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U): Sat & Sun 11am.

Saltburn (15): Fri 20:30; Sat & Sun 20:35; Mon-Thu 20:20.

Thanksgiving (18): Fri 20:50; Sat & Sun 18:25, 20.50; Mon-Wed 20:40; Thu 20:30.

The Great Escaper (12A): Fri 18:35; Mon & Tue 16:00.

The Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds and Snakes (12A): Fri-Sun 13:30; 14:30, 16:45; 17:50, 20:00; Mon 16:45 (parent and child), 17:25, 20:00; Tue 16:45, 17:25, 20:00; Wed & Thu 16:45, 20:00.

The Marvels (12A): Fri 12:00, 15:40, 18:05, 21:00; Sat & Sun 12:00, 13:15, 15:40, 18:10, 21:00; Mon & Tun 18:10, 20:30; Wed 15:20, 17:45; Thu 15:25, 17:50.

The Miracle Club (12A): Fri 13:35; Sat 13:15.

Trolls Band Together (U): Fri 11:30, 14:05, 16:30; Sat & Sun 12:00, 14:15, 16:20:

Kid’s Club: Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.