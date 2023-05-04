Omar is among the star names announced for the Nottingham Jazz Festival

Taking place over three days from Friday, May 26, to Sunday, May 28, at canal-side entertainment venue Binks Yard’s outdoor terrace in Nottingham, jazz enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a weekend of exciting live music from a stellar line-up of some of the nation’s biggest names in jazz.

The first acts have been revealed.

Multi-award winning Italian jazz guitarist, Antonio Forcione, who has been hailed as one of the greatest acoustic guitarists of all time, and English singer, songwriter and actor Omar, who is widely considered by many to be the forefather of British neo-soul, will be performing at the festival.

More top talent during the weekend comes in the form of up-and-coming jazz pianist Tom Seals, who has played at top venues including famous jazz club Ronnie Scott’s, topped the UK Blues Charts with his debut EP and appeared at Jools Holland’s Boogie Woogie & Blues Spectacular.

Meanwhile, saxophonist Snake Davis, who boasts a career in the industry spanning more than three decades, will be serving up his iconic sultry sax tones for his many fans in the area.

Tickets are now on sale and cost £30 per day or £70 for a weekend ticket.

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard, said: “We’re really excited to announce the launch of the Nottingham Jazz Festival.

The Edgar Macias Quartet are not to be missed

"We’ve got some amazing acts lined up with more exciting acts still to be revealed.”

He continued: "Our outdoor terrace is something we’re really proud of, and it’s fantastic events like this where our terrace really comes into its own.”

With capacity for 1,000 people, a state-of-the-art stage and sound system and the East Midlands’ largest outdoor screen, since its launch in September, the Binks Yard terrace has hosted a range of outdoor events.

These include all-day Ibiza style raves, monthly music nights in support of up-and-coming East Midlands talent and live performances by national household names.

Check out Tom Seals at the Nottingham Jazz Festival later this month

During the upcoming jazz festival, there will also be a selection of delicious food from the Binks Outdoor Smoker on offer.

Ben Hicklin added: “It’s set to be a brilliant weekend and the perfect way to welcome in the summer months in style. We have even more exciting updates to be revealed soon too, so watch this space.”

For more information, visit https://binksyard.com/highlights_event/nottingham-jazz-festival/

To buy tickets, see www.gigantic.com/nottingham-jazz-weekend

