New Super Mario Brothers movie comes to Hucknall's Arc Cinema in time for Easter
The brand new Super Mario Brothers Movie (PG) sweeps on to the screens at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week.
The film is out on Wednesday, April 5 and the High Street venue is hosting a special event for it over Easter weekend when Mario, Luigi, Bowser and Princess Peach will be visiting the cinema to meet fans on Saturday, April 7 from 10am to 12noon.
Also out this week is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (12A) in which a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic – but their adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Film times for the week (Friday, March 31 to Thursday, April 6 – film times are subject to change):
80 FOR BRADY (12A): Fri 15:00; Sat 15:50; Sun 16:15; Mon-Wed 15:10.
AIR (15): Wed 20:20; Thu 8:00.
Advertisement
Advertisement
CREED III (12A): Sat 17:55; Sun-Tue 18:20.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES (12A): Fri 15:10 17:40 20:10; Sat 13:20 15:00 17:45 20:10; Sun 11:10 13:45 15:00 17:30 20:35; Mon 13:00 15:40 17:40 20:30; Tue 13:00 15:40 17:40 20:30; Wed 13:00 15:35 17:45 20:40; Thu 13:00 15:35 18:10 20:40.
EPIC TAILS (U): Sat-Thu 11:00.
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 (15): Fri 16:30 19:50; Sat 17:15 20:15; Sun 17:15 20:05; Mon & Tue 18:15 19:55; Wed & Thu 20:00.
Advertisement
Advertisement
LITTLE EGGS: AN AFRICAN RESCUE (U): Sat-Thu 11:00.
MUMMIES (U): Fri 16:35; Sat-Tue 11:00 13:00 15:15; Wed 11:00 13:05; Thu 11:00 13:00.
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (PG): Sat & Sun 13:05 15:35; Mon & Tue 11:10 13:25; Wed 15:15; Thu 15:40.
SCREAM 6 (18): Fri 17:10; Sat 17:35 20:25; Sun 17:45 20:50; Mon & Tue 17:20 20:50; Wed 18:05; Thu 20:25.
Advertisement
Advertisement
SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS (PG): Fri 20:00; Sat 12:55 20:35; Sun 12:55 20:20; Mon & Tue 13:00 15:40; Wed & Thu 12:55 17:15.
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE (PG): Wed 11:00 13:10 15:35 17:25 19:35; Thu 11:00 13:10 15:20 17:30 19:40.
KIDS CLUB: EPIC TAILS (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.
SILVER SCREEN: EASTER PARADE (75TH ANNIVERSARY) (U): Thu 15:00.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tickets for all screenings available here.