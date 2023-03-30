New Super Mario Brothers movie comes to Hucknall's Arc Cinema in time for Easter

The film is out on Wednesday, April 5 and the High Street venue is hosting a special event for it over Easter weekend when Mario, Luigi, Bowser and Princess Peach will be visiting the cinema to meet fans on Saturday, April 7 from 10am to 12noon.

Also out this week is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (12A) in which a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic – but their adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Film times for the week (Friday, March 31 to Thursday, April 6 – film times are subject to change):

80 FOR BRADY (12A): Fri 15:00; Sat 15:50; Sun 16:15; Mon-Wed 15:10.

AIR (15): Wed 20:20; Thu 8:00.

CREED III (12A): Sat 17:55; Sun-Tue 18:20.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES (12A): Fri 15:10 17:40 20:10; Sat 13:20 15:00 17:45 20:10; Sun 11:10 13:45 15:00 17:30 20:35; Mon 13:00 15:40 17:40 20:30; Tue 13:00 15:40 17:40 20:30; Wed 13:00 15:35 17:45 20:40; Thu 13:00 15:35 18:10 20:40.

EPIC TAILS (U): Sat-Thu 11:00.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 (15): Fri 16:30 19:50; Sat 17:15 20:15; Sun 17:15 20:05; Mon & Tue 18:15 19:55; Wed & Thu 20:00.

LITTLE EGGS: AN AFRICAN RESCUE (U): Sat-Thu 11:00.

MUMMIES (U): Fri 16:35; Sat-Tue 11:00 13:00 15:15; Wed 11:00 13:05; Thu 11:00 13:00.

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (PG): Sat & Sun 13:05 15:35; Mon & Tue 11:10 13:25; Wed 15:15; Thu 15:40.

SCREAM 6 (18): Fri 17:10; Sat 17:35 20:25; Sun 17:45 20:50; Mon & Tue 17:20 20:50; Wed 18:05; Thu 20:25.

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS (PG): Fri 20:00; Sat 12:55 20:35; Sun 12:55 20:20; Mon & Tue 13:00 15:40; Wed & Thu 12:55 17:15.

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE (PG): Wed 11:00 13:10 15:35 17:25 19:35; Thu 11:00 13:10 15:20 17:30 19:40.

KIDS CLUB: EPIC TAILS (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: EASTER PARADE (75TH ANNIVERSARY) (U): Thu 15:00.

