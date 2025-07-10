New Superman movie soars into Hucknall's Arc Cinema

The man of steel is back in Hucknall as the new Superman movie flies into the Arc Cinema this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 50 years since Christopher Reeve starred in the original Superman movie, this latest offerin is director James Gunn’s reimagining of the iconic superhero.

The story follows a young Clark Kent as he navigates the challenges of balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville, Kansas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now an up-and-coming reporter at the Daily Planet in Metropolis, Clark strives to embody truth, justice, and kindness in a world that increasingly views such ideals as outdated.

The new Superman movie arrives at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Other

David Corenswet steps into Reeve’s shoes as Superman/Clark Kent, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Milly Alcock as Supergirl and Bradley Cooper as Jor-El.

Also still showing at the High Street venue is the dinosaur drama Jurassic Park: Rebirth (12A), zombies in 28 Years Later (15) and high-octane action in F1 The Movie (12A) while for youngsters there is Elio (PG), Lilo & Stitch (U) and this week’s kids club offering, Disney’s Snow White (PG).

Film times for the week (Friday, July 11 to Thursday, July 17 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

28 Years Later (15): Fri 20:10; Sat & Sun 20:45; Mon & Wed 17:30, 20:35; Tue 17:25, 20:35; Thu 17:30, 20:20.

Black Bag (15): Mon 20:30.

Elio (PG): Fri 11:45; Sat & Sun 13:10.

F1 The Movie (12A): Fri 14:00, 19:45; Sat & Sun 16:20, 19:45; Mon 14:30, 17:10; Tue & Wed 14:30, 17:10, 20:00; Thu 17:10, 20:00.

How To Train Your Dragon (PG): Fri 11:45, 14:20, 17:10; Sat & Sun 13:30, 15:20; Mon-Thu 14:30.

Jurassic World: Rebirth (12A): Fri 11:35, 14:25, 17:15, 20:15; Sat & Sun 11:15, 14:10, 17:05, 20:15; Mon 14:35, 17:45, 20:00; Tue 14:40, 17:45, 20:25; Wed 14:35, 17:45, 20:25; Wed 14:35, 17:20, 20:25.

Lilo & Stitch (U): Sat & Sun 10:45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superman (12A): Fri 12:00, 14:45, 17:00, 17:30, 19:45; Sat & Sun 12:00, 14:45,17:00, 18:00, 20:00; Mon 14:45, 17:30 (subtitled), 20:15; Tue 14:30, 17:30, 20:15, Wed & Thu Mon 14:45, 17:30, 20:15.

Kids Club: Disney’s Snow White (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: Black Bag (15): Thu 15:00.