News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

New take on Elephant Man story at Nottingham Playhouse is not to be missed

Don’t miss The Real And Imagined History Of The Elephant Man when the drama is staged at Nottingham Playhouse from September 16 to October 7.
By Steve Eyley
Published 9th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man is on at Nottingham Playhouse from September 16 to October 7.The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man is on at Nottingham Playhouse from September 16 to October 7.
The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man is on at Nottingham Playhouse from September 16 to October 7.

​The European premiere of Australian playwright Tom Wright’s acclaimed play imagines an alternative story of a man fighting for his right to be and to belong.

If you think you know the story of The Elephant Man, then it’s time to think again.

Arriving from his East Midlands beginnings in a London thick with the grime of industrialisation, Joseph Merrick is an anomaly.

Most Popular

    In a city of factories that churn out uniformity, there is no place for a unique being like him. But Merrick and the city are evolving into something new. Follow him through the workhouse, the freakshow and hospital as he searches for acceptance in a society that just wants to stare at him.

    Powerful, angry and surprising, the play is not to be missed.

    For more on tickets, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:LondonEast Midlands