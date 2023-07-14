New tour date for Britpop legends Shed Seven at Nottingham Rock City
Nottingham Rock City, October 21.
Shed Seven will return with their first album in more than six years when they release A Matter of Time on January 12.
2024 represents the band’s 30th anniversary together and the album will follow on from a headline tour this autumn.
For A Matter of Time, Shed Seven’s core members - vocalist Rick Witter, guitarist Paul Banks and bassist Tom Gladwin - reconnected with the classic albums that first inspired them to form a band.
The resulting record sparkles with the liberated exuberance and full-throttle rock ‘n’ roll attitude of a group making music for the sheer joy of expressing themselves and performing together.
While the album broadens the Shed Seven sonic palette a touch, it’s full of the towering, arms-in-the-air anthems and yearning melancholia fans have come to love them for.
Details: For more, see www.rock-city.co.uk
