Nicholas Cage as Nicholas Cage at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus film times for the week ahead

Cage plays himself in Tom Gormican’s action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (15).

A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super-fan's birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “Early reviews are overwhelmingly positive and last time I checked it had a 96 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 51 reviews.

"At one point last week, it had 100 per cent.”

Mark is also looking forward to two big new releases coming to the cinema soon.

He continued: “Next week we have the second Downton Abbey movie ‘A New Era’ but all eyes are on the following Friday, May 6, when Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness – the new Marvel film starring Benedict Cumberbatch – is released.”

There are plenty more big films showing at the Hucknall venue right now, including Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (12A) and the World War II drama Operation Mincemeat (12A), while for youngsters, there is The Bad Guys (U), Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG) and this week’s Kids Club offering, Sing 2 (U).

Film times for the week (Friday, April 22 to Thursday, April 28):

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (12A): Fri 17:35 20:35; Sat & Sun 11:15 14:15 17:05 19:55; Mon, Tue & Thu 17:35 20:35; Wed 17:50 20:35.

Operation Mincemeat (12A): Fri 17:55 20:20; Sat & Sun 17:55 20:35; Mon-Thu 17:55 20:20.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG): Fri 15:45; Sat & Sun 11:00 13:10 15:45; Mon-Thu 15:45.

The Bad Guys (U): Fri 15:45; Sat & Sun 11:00 13:35 15:45; Mon-Thu 15:45.

The Lost City (12A): Fri, Tue & Thu 17:55; Sat 13:20 18:20; Sun 13:20 18:20 20:45; Mon 15:10 17:55; Wed 15:25 17:55.

The Northman (15): Fri 15:10 20:35; Sat 15:40 20:45; Sun 15:40; Mon-Thu 15:10 20:35.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (15): Fri 15:30 18:15 20:40; Sat & Sun 18:30 20:50; Mon 18:15 20:25; Tue & Thu 15:15 18:15 20:25; Wed 18:15 20:40.

Kids Club: Sing 2 (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.