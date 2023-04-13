Nicolas Cage is Dracula in big new movie Renfield at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), the tortured aide to his narcissistic boss, Dracula, is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding.

However, after centuries of servitude, he's ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of the Prince of Darkness.

This week also sees the first full week of showings of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Air (12), the true story of the game-changing relationship between Nike and basketball rookie Michael Jordan and the creation of the Air Jordan trainer.

Nicolas Cage (left) and Nicholas Hoult star in Renfield which is new at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images

Also showing this week is David Tennant in the latest National Theatre Live offering, Good (15) next Thursday (April 20).

And with it being the last weekend of the Easter holidays, there is still plenty for younger film fans, including Mummies (U), Little Eggs: An African Rescue (U) and Little Bear’s Big Trip 2 (U) and Super Mario Bros Movie (PG).

Film times for the week (Friday, April 14 to Thursday, April 20 – film times are subject to change):

AIR (15): Fri 17:40 20:25; Sat 17:40 20:20; Sun 17:15 20:20; Wed 18:00 20:10; Thu 15:10 20:05.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES (12A): Fri & Sat 15:05 20:05; Sun 14:40 20:00; Mon & Tue 20:20; Wed 18:00 20:20; Thu 15:00 17:45.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 (15): Fri 17:00 19:55; Sat 16:45 20:00; Sun 16:55 19:40; Wed 20:10; Thu 19:50.

LITTLE EGGS: AN AFRICAN RESCUE (U): Fri & Sat 11:00; Sun 10:30.

MUMMIES (U): Fri & Sat 13:00.

NT LIVE: GOOD (15): Thu 19:00.

RENFIELD (15): Fri 18:15 20:25; Sat 18:10 20:10; Sun 18:10 20:20; Mon & Tue 16:10 18:10 20:30; Wed 18:00 20:40; Thu 17:40 20:30.

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS (12A): Fri-Sun 13:10; Thu 17:20.

THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE (PG): Fri & Sat 11:00 12:00 13:15 14:20 15:30 16:00 17:45; Sun 10:30* 11:00 12:00 12:30 13:15; 14:45 16:00 17:45; Mon & Tue 16:00 18:20; Wed 18:00; Thu 16:35.

KIDS CLUB: LITTLE BEAR’S BIG TRIP 2 (U): Fri-Sun 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: MY SAILOR, MY LOVE (12A): Thu 15:00.

*= relaxed sensory screening.