Nicole Kidman stars in sexy thriller Babygirl at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

The big new film of the week at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall is Nicole Kidman in the erotic thriller Babygirl (18).

Kidman is Romy Mathis, a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson).

Antonio Banderas also stars as Romy’s husband Jacob.

Other recent new releases still on at the High Street venue include A Real Pain (15) with Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as two brothers who travel to Poland to pay respects to their Jewish grandmother.

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson star in Babygirl at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall. Photo: Other

But no sooner are they on the road, than they realise why they don’t spend much time together anymore.

And Royal Ballet & Opera Live is back on Wednesday, January 15 with The Tales of Hoffmann.

Film times for the week (Friday, January 10 to Thursday, January 16 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

A Real Pain (15): Fri 18:20, 20:30; Sat & Sun 18:30, 20:45; Mon 15:20, 17:50 (subtitled), 20:00; Tue 15:20, 17:50; Wed 17:40; Thu 15:20, 20:20.

Babygirl (18): Fri 11:45, 17:15; Sat & Sun 20:15; Mon 15:15, 17:30; Tue & Thu 17:30, 20:00; Wed 15:10, 20:10.

Better Man (15): Fri 14:20, 19:45; Sat 17:35; Sun 17:40; Mon 20:15; Tue 15:00, 20:00; Wed 15:00, 19:45; Thu 17:30.

Moana 2 (PG): Sat & Sun 10:45, 13:00.

Mufasa: The Lion King (PG): Fri 11:45, 14:30, 15:45; Sat 11:00, 13:00, 15:35; Sun 10:30 (sensory screening), 13:00, 15:35; Mon, Tue & Thu 15:15.

Nosferatu (15): Fri 17:20, 20:00; Sat 17:00, 20:25; Sun 16:35, 20:30; Mon-Wed 17:30, 20:20; Thu 17:25, 20:15.

Royal Ballet & Opera Live: The Tales of Hoffmann: Wed 18:45.

Se7en (30th Anniversary) (18): Sat & Sun 18:00.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG): Fri 11:00, 13:20, 17:30; Sat & Sun 10:45, 13:10, 15:35; Mon & Tue 15:05; Wed 16:10; Thu 15:15 (sensory screening).

Venom: The Last Dance (15): Mon 20:00.

We Live In Time (15): Fri 11:00 (parent & baby screening), 20:15; Sat 15:15, 19:45, Sun 15:15, 19:30; Mon 17:50; Tue & Thu 17:50, 20:15; Wed 15:00, 17:45.

Wicked (PG): Fri 14:00; Sat 13:35; Sun 13:10.

Kids Club: Dolphin Boy (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: Small Things Like These (12A): 15:00.