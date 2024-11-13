Northern Ballet all set to hit stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal in classic Dickens tale

Northern Ballet's A Christmas Carol can be seen soon at Nottingham's Theatre Royal. (Photo by Bill Cooper)

​Northern Ballet is reviving its beloved production of A Christmas Carol just in time for the festive season – and you can see it at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from November 26 to 30.

​Northern Ballet will spread Christmas cheer across the area when the company brings Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol to the stage at the city centre venue as part of a new UK-wide tour.

This magical production combines traditional ballet and captivating theatre to tell the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from notorious grump to champion of the Christmas spirit. Choreographed by Massimo Moricone and directed by Christopher Gable, the production premiered in 1992 at the Theatre Royal, Bath.

While there, it broke all previous box office records and became an instant hit with audiences.

Following the revival of Romeo & Juliet earlier this year, director Federico Bonelli has continued the trend of revisiting Northern Ballet’s retired landmark productions to the glee of longtime supporters and new audiences alike.

Federico Bonelli said: “Alongside exploring new stories that connect, I am passionate about preserving the heritage of Northern Ballet.

"This signature piece from the era of Christopher Gable, like Romeo & Juliet, was a landmark moment in the company’s history and continues to be beloved by our audiences which is why I’m so excited to return it to the stage this winter.”

The classic tale of redemption, written by Charles Dickens, has a message of human kindness and compassion, something that resonates with us all especially at this time of year.

A Christmas Carol will be an early festive treat for dance fans in the area. (Photo credit: Bill Cooper)

Federico Bonelli added “Its iconic characters lend themselves so well to ballet and I look forward to seeing audiences of all ages enjoying the show with us.”

With colourful sets and costumes by Lez Brotherston, and a festive score by Carl Davis, blending classical music with well-known carols sung by the company, audiences can expect to be transported to a traditional Victorian Christmas.

All venues on the production's UK will offer an audio-described performance to improve accessibility for those with visual impairments.

This production will be performed to recorded music.

Michael Berkin as The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come (Photo credit: Bill Cooper)

For more on ticket availability for the performances at Nottingham Theatre Royal, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Visit northernballet.com to find out more and book tickets.

