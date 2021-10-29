Nottingham and Sheffield arena dates for Westlife on their 2022 tour - and here's how to get tickets
Westlife
Utilita Arena Sheffield, November 28, 2022/Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, December 9, 2022.
The UK's biggest-selling album group of the 21st century will embark on an extensive 2022 tour, including visits to venues in Nottingham and Sheffield.
Tickets for the spectacular The Wild Dreams Tour go on sale on Friday, November 5, at 9.30am.
Westlife will once again be hitting the road, following their record-breaking 2019 reunion tour which saw Shane, Nicky, Mark, and Kian play to more than 600,000 fans across 27 countries.
The Wild Dreams Tour will see Westlife get closer to their fans than ever before, as they belt out all of their greatest hits such as Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings and World of our Own as well as, fresh pop anthems from their new album Wild Dreams.The band explained: “We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans at the UK’s biggest arenas.“After the last 18 months, this tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before.
"It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before. We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”For more on the shows, you can go to www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com