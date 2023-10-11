Nottingham and Sheffield dates announced for new Bombay Bicycle Club tour

Check out forthcoming Sheffield and Nottingham gigs by Bombay Bicycle Club. (Photo by Tom Oxley)

Rock City, Nottingham, ​February 6/O2 Academy, Sheffield, February 8.

The band are excited to announce a new headline tour across the UK and Ireland for January and February 2024, as well as a huge summer show at London’s Alexandra Palace Park next July.

In the meantime, the band’s new album, My Big Day, is released on October 20.

My Big Day features an eclectic host of guest vocalists that perfectly encapsulates the breadth of the band’s widespread appeal, including Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya, Holly Humberstone and Chaka Khan.

The band’s Jack Steadman sits on both sides of the glass for the duration of the record, having previously produced their fourth album So Long, See You Tomorrow, and co-producted with John Congleton 2020’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong.

Details: For more on the forthcoming gigs, go to bombaybicycle.club