Nottingham and Sheffield dates on Will Young's 2022 tour - and here's how to get tickets

You can see Will Young next year at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall and Sheffield City Hall (Photo credit: Joseph Sinclair)

Sheffield City Hall, October 24, 2022/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 7, 2022.

Will Young - 20 Years Tour is to take place next year in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his Pop Idol win.

Tickets are due to go on general sale on Friday, October 29.

Since winning the show’s first series in 2002, Will has gone on to become the most successful contestant to ever appear on the show, with more than 10 million records sold, eight UK top three albums including his recent 2021 album Crying On The Bathroom Floor, and the No.1 best-selling single of the noughties, Evergreen/Anything Is Possible.Alongside news of the tour, Will also shared details of his upcoming album 20 Years - The Greatest Hits, set for release in 2022.Spanning from his Pop Idol winner’s single Evergreen, the No.1 hits Light My Fire and Leave Right Now, to Crying On The Bathroom Floor’s Daniel, as well as two brand new songs, the album will be available on CD, deluxe signed CD & vinyl LP via Sony Music.

For more, see www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk

