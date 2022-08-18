Nottingham and Sheffield in-store appearances for star performer Beth Orton

See Beth Orton soon when she makes appearances in Nottingham and Sheffield. (Photo credit: Eliot Lee Hazel)

Bear Tree, Sheffield, September 25/Nottingham HMV, September 28.

Alongside her October UK tour, Beth Orton has announced details of five new in-store live dates for September, including visits to Nottingham and Sheffield.

The dates tie in with the release of Beth’s seventh studio album, Weather Alive, released on September 23 via Partisan Records her first self-produced album to date.

Most Popular

Beth has also streamed the third track from her album, called Friday Night.

It is an intricately crafted, fragile jewel on a record that both harnesses and is fuelled by candid emotion.

Beth’s raw vocal does much of the work here, underpinning the light and shade of a song heavy of heart and melody. It’s all sewn together with a deftness of touch and a sleight of hand.

It’s a highlight of a record that introduces another space and sound previously untouched by this singular British artist, in a career spanning three decades.

Beth explained: “Friday Night is someone reflecting on, and trying to decide, what to give up or what to surrender to. Passion or ambivalence? Whether to “bleed or rust in the rain.”

Details: Go to www.bethortonofficial.com Photo credit: Eliot Lee Hazel