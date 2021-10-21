Nottingham and Sheffield shows for star performer Stormzy

Stormzy has shows lined up in Nottingham and Sheffield

Utilita Arena Sheffield, March 18/Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, March 21.

Stormzy has confirmed his long-awaited rescheduled dates for his biggest ever UK tour.Original tickets will remain valid for the new dates, with final and limited tickets available now.Head to www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk to grab remaining tickets.Since the release of acclaimed debut Gang Signs & Prayer, dubbed one of the most influential UK rap projects of all time, and his critically lauded second album Heavy Is The Head, Stormzy has become solidified as a global icon.A showman like no other, his remarkable ascent has been accompanied by his honest and relatable character.Known for evolving the underground musical landscape, as well as being a perennial political agitator, Stormzy is a true spokesman of black empowerment and social activism.

