Visitors can join his merry band to be part of the historic moment when the gates once again swing open as part of the official reopening. Visitors are welcomed and encouraged to join ahead of this with a special one-off ticket of £1, or using their ‘pay once, visit all year round’ ticket, which is valid from Monday, June 26.

Robin Hood will lead children from a local school in Nottingham through the gates shortly before 10am, with the Sheriff of Nottingham and city representatives in attendance. Visitors will be among the first to step inside Nottingham Castle’s museum and galleries this year.

Following the site’s £31m redevelopment, with its new visitor centre and café at the entrance, a Hood’s Hideout adventure playground in the dry moat, as well as interpretative signage around the grounds to discover the site of the lost medieval castle.

Inside the museum and galleries, the galleries offer modern, interactive experiences, including the Robin Hood Adventures and Rebellion Galleries and redesigned galleries for permanent collections of local art, crafts, and collections, alongside temporary or touring exhibitions.

Bringing new things to Nottingham from day one, Nottingham Castle will launch a new temporary gallery and experiences, not yet seen by visitors within the Nottingham Castle site since its redevelopment.

Visitors joining Nottingham Castle for its official opening on Monday, June 26 will be eligible to pre-book a £1 ticket in advance, in a similar format to its recently sold-out grounds only preview days, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors will need to use their ticket to enter Nottingham Castle between 10am and 12pm and then are welcome to enjoy the Castle and Grounds all day. Booking in advance is available at www.nottinghamcastle.org.uk/official-reopening

Nottingham City Council’s portfolio holder for leisure, culture and planning, Coun Pavlos Kotsonis, said: “It’s fantastic that the day is coming soon for the castle gates to reopen to the public. It took a lot of effort, but we are proud to have delivered on our promise to reopen in June.

"I am delighted that the people of Nottingham will have the opportunity to access the whole castle site including Brewhouse Yard for just £1 as part of its opening”.

Advance bookings for the standard admission can also be made via the new Nottingham Castle website www.nottinghamcastle.org.uk.

The new admission arrangement will include access to the grounds, Brewhouse Yard Cottages, Robin Hood Adventures and Rebellion Galleries and the castle museum. Adults pay £12 once and visit all year, while accompanied children 15 years old and under go free with each paying adult (up to three children) – making it a great, affordable family-friendly day out.

The council will continue offering two fascinating cave tours – Mortimer’s Hole and King David’s Dungeon – at £5 per person – due to be available throughout the summer. The new Land Train will operate at weekends and during the peak holiday season. The council will develop a programme of events, exhibitions, gallery talks and school visits, and offer the site for events such as weddings and corporate functions.