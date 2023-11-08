Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Various venues until Saturday, November 11.

After a successful launch last weekend, Nottingham Comedy Festival will be reaching it conclusion in the coming days, featuring a mouthwatering array of joke-filled events at venues across the city.

Among the forthcoming acts are: Iain MacDonald: Around the World in 80 Puns, 6pm, The Playwright, November 10; Saul Henry: Saullelujah! The Power of Positivity and Joy, The Navigation Inn, 6pm, November 10; Hannah Silvester: Unmentionables; Bunkers Hill, 7.30pm, November 10; LGB-Qwerty, hosted by Dan Webber; The Lord Roberts, 7.30pm, November 10.

Check out the remaining treats coming your way at Nottingham Comedy Festival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

In addition, you will be able to see the likes of Alex Farrow: Wisdom of the Crowd, The Navigation Inn, 2.30pm, November 11; Abigail Rolling, The Embankment, 6pm, November 11; Friz Frizzle: Hypofixations, The Navigat ion Inn, 6pm, November 11; Sam Serrano: A Mess for your Amusement, The Embankment, November 11, ​​​​​7.30pm.

The festival is now in its 15th year and is presenting nine days of comedy across 14 venues, featuring more than 120 comedians and acts.

Details: For more on the festival, go to www.nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk