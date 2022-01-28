The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation (UK branch), in partnership with King’s College London, announced the shortlist for the second award for Civic Arts Organisations.

Each arts organisation on the list was chosen for its outstanding capacity to adapt to the pandemic and for how they have all deepened their commitment to their communities over the past two years.

What shines through is the way that the pandemic has accelerated the engagement of the arts organisations with their communities and how collaboration and more equitable partnerships are now central to their practice.

The final award recipients will be announced in March

One of the ten shortlisted organisation, chosen from 202 applications, is Nottingham Contemporary.

The city centre-based arts venue has accelerated its partnership-based approach, working with faith groups and foodbanks to distribute their art activity packs more widely.

Local teachers have developed an anti-racist curriculum for schools; and the Red Cross and the refugee forum have helped the organisation to move beyond the gallery walls by creating the ‘WalkShops’.

These creative walks are for people to discover their local, urban and natural environments, with participants sharing their own stories of migration and journeys, along the way.

The ‘WalkShops’ have helped the gallery to reduce the barriers between artists and the local communities.

Baroness Bull, vice-president (communities and national engagement) and senior advisory fellow for Culture at King’s College London (chair of the judges), commented: “This second edition of the award for Civic Arts Organisations has demonstrated once again the creativity and flexibility of large and small organisations across the UK, as well as their resilience in the face of extraordinarily challenging times.

“Creating a shortlist from such an exceptional pool of submissions was no easy task, but it was inspiring for the panel to witness the deep connections between cultural organisations and their local communities and to see the imaginative ways in which they have committed to embedding the learning of the last two years into their core values and purposes.”

The award is funded by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation (UK Branch), with King’s College London as the academic partner to deliver the award. Students from the Department of Culture, Media and Creative Industries in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at King’s will research how the ten organisations are reinforcing their civic role and using new models.

The final award recipients will be announced in March, with one award of £100,000 and two of £25,000 (one of the largest amounts for an award in the arts sector). The judges reserve the right to disburse the grants in an alternative configuration.

