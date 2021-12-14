Nottingham Glee Club gig for rising star Teddy Thompson
Teddy Thompson
Nottingham Glee Club, January 27.
Called ‘one of the most gifted singer-songwriters of his generation’ by The New York Times, singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson is a native Englishman who has adopted New York City as his home.Famously, he is the son of singer-songwriters Richard and Linda Thompson e and he migrated to the States when barely out of his teens, to embark on a career of his own.He was heavily influenced not just by the folk music he grew up around but by such artists as Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and the Everly Brothers.Teddy Thompson’s UK tour has been rescheduled to early 2022 and he has released a new solo album – Heartbreaker Please – to coincide with the tour.Roseanne Reid will open for all dates, bringing her own new releases to the stages.
Details: For more on the forthcoming show, you can go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham