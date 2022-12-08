Nottingham Metronome visit for Badly Drawn Boy in 2023 on anniversary tour

Nottingham Metronome welcomes Badly Drawn Boy in 2023 for a gig on his 25th anniversary tour.

Nottingham Metronome, March 23.

Damon Gough – aka Badly Drawn Boy – is to perform a series of intimate shows to celebrate 25 years of releasing music.

Starting in Norwich at Epic Studios on March 20, the tour culminates at London’s Alexandra Palace Theatre on April 4 and includes a visit to Nottingham Metronome.

The shows will feature a career-spanning set of hits and fan favourites as well as being his first full headline tour since 2020’s album Banana Skin Shoes.

Gough said about the tour: “This coincides with my 25th anniversary as a recording artist so I’ll be playing songs from across my career, including favourites and some rarities and deep cuts.

”I’d like to think this is the tour I’d want to see if I was a long-time fan. Very much looking forward to it and hope to see you there.”

Details: For more on the Something To Tour About tour, see metronome.uk.com

