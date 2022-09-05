Let Spin will be in action later this year at Nottingham Metronome.

The group is based in London and Berlin and features guitarist Moss Freed (Union Division; Spike Orchestra), saxophonist Chris Williams (Led Bib; Sarathy Korwar), bassist Ruth Goller (Skylla; Melt Yourself Down) and drummer Finlay Panter (Beats & Pieces Big Band).

Let Spin are a cutting edge group who have been making waves in the UK and European jazz scenes since their formation in 2012.

Their collaborative way of working produces an explosive mixture of stylistic influences while their focus on improvisation leads to incendiary live performances.

The band will be touring their latest release (Thick As Thieves), which saw them take collaboration and the fusing of composition and improvisation to a whole new level.

Tickets are £10 (student tickets £5) and can be purchased at https://metronome.uk.com/events/let-spin/