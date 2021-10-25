Nottingham Motorpoint Arena show on legend Rod Stewart''s 2022 tour - and here's how to get tickets
Sir Rod Stewart
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, November 16, 2022.
Sir Rod Stewart will once again hit the road in 2022 with a major UK tour in support of the release of his 31st studio album The Tears Of Hercules (out on November 12), including a visit to Nottingham.
Tickets for the show go on general sale from Friday, October 29.Following the success of his previous sold-out tours, Rod’s 2022 shows promise to be filled with classics and new hits in his unmissable captivating style.Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide.His performance will be t he first chance to hear live performances of tracks from his soon-to-be-released new album The Tears of Hercules.On the new album, Sir Rod Stewart’s rekindled love of songwriting grows stronger on his 31st studio album, his fourth new album of original songs since 2013.
Details: For more, you can go to www,motorpointarenanottingham.com